Fighting spirit propels Serena to all-time greatness

Serena Williams says her rise to become perhaps the greatest player of all time is all down to mental strength and never giving up, a trait learned from Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova.



The dominant American now holds more Grand Slam titles in the Open era than anyone else, after surpassing Graf's 22 by winning the Australian Open final against her sister, Venus, Saturday.



Navratilova has 18, along with Chris Evert, while Margaret Court has 24, but only 11 of those were won after the more competitive Open era began in 1968 .



Williams said they all had one thing in common – fighting spirit.



Williams had been reluctant to talk about records in Melbourne to keep the pressure off, but she is now ready to acknowledge her standing as one of the greatest women players of all time, if not the greatest.

