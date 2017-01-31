More life yet in Federer’s dancing feet

Roger Federer needed his exhausted legs for one last big effort Sunday night – going out dancing to celebrate his remarkable 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.



The 35-year-old Federer surprised himself with this victory, seeded No. 17 and in his first tournament back from a six-month injury layoff. So he wasn't going to let the achievement go without a fitting celebration.



Federer said he felt OK, but he was tired for the traditional championship photo shoot.



Federer said he had never entertained thoughts that he could win his comeback tournament, figuring he could reach the quarterfinals and set a positive tone for the rest of the season.



Federer said he would take time to reflect and let his body recover before his next tournament in Dubai from Feb. 27 . After that he'd play Indian Wells and Miami before a European clay court schedule he hadn't yet fully planned.

...