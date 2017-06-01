Nadal, Djokovic march on; Muguruza survives scare

French Open title rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic stormed into the last 32 Wednesday, while women's defending champion Garbine Muguruza survived a second-round scare.



Nadal outclassed Dutchman Robin Haase 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour, 49 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier to continue his quest for an incredible 10th Roland Garros win.



The Austrian, who is the only player to defeat Nadal on clay this season, will meet American 25th seed Steve Johnson next as he looks to build on last year's run to the semifinals.



Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin sailed through, but French hopes suffered a huge blow as 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crashed out to Renzo Olivo in his opening match.



Serving to stay in the contest when darkness halted their tie Tuesday, Tsonga was broken immediately when play resumed as the Argentine world No. 91 wrapped up a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 win.



Williams, the 2002 runner-up who turns 37 next month, will play Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round.



Caroline Wozniacki dished out a chastening 6-0, 6-0 thrashing to Canadian qualifier Francoise Abanda in just 52 minutes.

...