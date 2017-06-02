Murray, Del Potro braced for latest epic

Murray holds a 6-3 edge over the giant Argentine, notably downing Del Potro in a grueling Olympic final to claim a second straight singles gold medal in Rio.



But Del Potro avenged that defeat as he rallied from behind to overcome Murray in a five-set epic in last year's Davis Cup semi-finals, with Argentina going on to secure their maiden title.



Their third-round clash at Roland Garros represents just the second time the pair have met at a Grand Slam, Murray winning their only previous encounter at the 2008 U.S. Open.



The 29th seed, whose loss to Gastao Elias in Lyon last week was his only defeat this season to a player outside the top 10, knows he must quickly re-focus for his showdown with Murray.

...