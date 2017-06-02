Nadal merciless, Muguruza sails through in Paris

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal lost just one game in a ruthless display to reach the French Open last 16 on Thursday, while Garbine Muguruza gained further momentum in the defense of her title.



Nadal will meet compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut for a spot in the quarter-finals.



Reigning champion Novak Djokovic faces Argentina's Diego Schwartzman later, with the world number 41 through to the third round of a major for the first time.



Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic advanced to the last 16 when Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired with a thigh injury in the second set.



The Spaniard closed out victory with an ace in a match that featured 11 breaks of serve in 20 games played.

