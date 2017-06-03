Nadal merciless as Djokovic toils in Paris

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal lost just one game in a ruthless display to reach the French Open last 16 Thursday, but title-holder Novak Djokovic needed five sets to survive.



Reigning champion Djokovic escaped trouble against Diego Schwartzman, the second seed rallying from two sets to one down to prevail 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 .



Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic advanced to the last 16 when Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired with a thigh injury in the second set.



Dominic Thiem, a semifinalist last year and the only player to beat Nadal on clay this season, brushed past American 25th seed Steve Johnson 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3 .



The Spaniard closed out a victory run with an ace in a match that featured 11 breaks of serve in 20 games played.

