Nadal, Djokovic into quarters of French Open

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and title-holder Novak Djokovic surged into the French Open quarterfinals for a record-equaling 11th time Sunday, but reigning women's champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out in the last 16 .



Nadal continued his ruthless form at Roland Garros by dispatching Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to match Roger Federer's mark of last-eight appearances in Paris.



The 14-time major winner has dropped just 20 games in four matches as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam.



Djokovic also became an 11-time quarterfinalist as he sauntered past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-3 .



Karen Khachanov will play Andy Murray in the fourth round after the giant Russian beat American 21st seed John Isner 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3).



Kristina Mladenovic ensured the host nation will have two women in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994 after dumping out fourth seed Muguruza 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 .

...