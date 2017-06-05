'Revenge' not Mladenovic's plan for Bacsinszky rematch

France's Kristina Mladenovic insists "revenge" is not fueling her desire to beat Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky when the pair clash in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros Tuesday.



Mladenovic accused Bacsinszky of gamesmanship after losing a tense three-set battle in February's Fed Cup first round, a tie Switzerland went on to win 4-1 .



Bacsinszky drew the ire of her French rival in Geneva after seeking medical help for a knee injury during a critical passage midway through the deciding set.



When she returned, she took a 21-shot rally and claimed eight of the next nine points to seize control of the match.

...