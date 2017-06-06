Murray, Wawrinka charge into French Open last eight

Andy Murray racked up his 650th career win to reach the French Open quarterfinals Monday where he was joined by 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka. World No. 1 Murray, the runner-up in Paris to Novak Djokovic in 2016, brushed aside Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 .



Before Monday, Khachanov had held serve for 48 successive service games.



In his seventh Paris quarterfinal, Murray will face Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori who defeated 33-year-old Fernando Verdasco of Spain 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 .



Nishikori stunned Murray in five sets at the U.S. Open last year although he insisted he had little memory of it.



It is Cilic's first Roland Garros last-eight spot while he is the first Croatian to get this far since Mario Ancic and Ivan Ljubicic in 2006 .



The world No. 97 had only won one match at the majors before this year's Roland Garros but she was the better player in the first set with Pliskova hitting just four winners.

...