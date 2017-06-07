Bacsinszky, Ostapenko in French Open semi

Swiss 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky reached the French Open semifinals for the second time Tuesday and will meet Latvian Jelena Ostapenko for a shot at the title.



Bacsinszky downed French hope Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4 on a rain-hit day at Roland Garros, while 19-year-old Ostapenko stunned Caroline Wozniacki 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 .



Tuesday's matches both lasted just under two hours in duration but took the best part of six hours to complete after two rain delays – one lasting three hours.



Ostapenko became the first Latvian woman to reach the last four of a Grand Slam after toppling former world number one Wozniacki.



The Danish 11th seed charged into a 5-0 lead in the opening set, blowing two set points as Ostapenko reeled off four straight games before Wozniacki finally wrapped it up.

...