Djokovic crashes as Nadal, Murray move on

Defending champion Novak Djokovic crashed out of the French Open Wednesday, sparking fresh fears over his appetite for the sport he once dominated as Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray made the semifinals. World No. 2 Djokovic slumped to a stunning 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinal loss to Dominic Thiem for his earliest exit in Paris in seven years.



Wawrinka became the oldest French Open semifinalist in 32 years when he brushed aside Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 .



Wednesday saw him suffer a first 6-0 "bagel" at a slam since the 2005 U.S. Open while the defeat will see him slip out of the world's top two for the first time in six years.



Bjorn Borg surrendered just 32 games on his way to the 1978 French Open, but Nadal insisted he has no interest in such records.



Like Nadal and Thiem, Wawrinka has not lost a set on his way to a third successive semifinal at Roland Garros.

