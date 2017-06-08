Nadal wary of Thiem’s ‘huge potential’

Rafael Nadal warned of the threat presented by Dominic Thiem's "huge potential" ahead of their clash for a place in Sunday's French Open final.



Thiem is the only player to defeat Nadal on clay this season and sealed a return to the last four in Paris with a sensational 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 upset of defending champion Novak Djokovic.



Friday's semifinal will be the fourth meeting between Nadal and Thiem this season, all of which have come on clay.



Neither Nadal nor Thiem have dropped a set in reaching the last four, with the Spaniard losing just 22 games through five matches.

...