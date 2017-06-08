Djokovic surrenders to Thiem in French Open quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic effectively waved the white flag, bowing out of the French Open with a whimper Wednesday.



That was certainly true after the first set as Djokovic, whose new coach Andre Agassi had already flown home, appeared lost and listless, misfiring a succession of lame backhands.



The danger signs were already there in the early stages when Thiem broke the Djokovic serve in the third game. However, Djokovic responded to break back twice in a row, only to drop his own serve at 4-2 with a forehand error.



Djokovic piled on the pressure when Thiem served at 4-5 and he had his man in trouble at 15-40 .



The tiebreak was nip and tuck with a succession of points against the serve but Thiem took it when Djokovic shoveled a tight-looking backhand into the net.

...