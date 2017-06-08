Halep pulls off incredible win to reach semis

Simona Halep produced an incredible escape act to reach the French Open semifinals Wednesday, while Karolina Pliskova ended the run of the lone remaining home hope Caroline Garcia. Romanian third seed Halep saved a match point as she trailed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 5-1 before launching a sensational comeback to stun the Ukrainian in three sets.



Fifth seed Svitolina twice served for the match at 5-2 and 5-4 in the second set and then had match point at 6/5 in the tiebreak.



But she failed to put away Halep and the 2014 Roland Garros runner-up powered through the decider in just 20 minutes to complete a remarkable 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0 victory.



Halep will meet second seed Pliskova for a place in Saturday's final after the second defeated Garcia 7-6 (3), 6-4 .

...