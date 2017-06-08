French federation president raps performance of French male players

No French man went past the fourth round at the French Open this year, with the country's top-ranked player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga going out in the first round to unheralded Argentine Renzo Olivo.



No French man has won a grand slam title since Yannick Noah lifted the French Open in 1983, something the so-called golden generation should have achieved, according to seven-time grand slam champion Mats Wilander.



Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia were both defeated in the quarter-finals -- the first time France had two women in the last eight since 1994 .



Mary Pearce, the last French player to win the French Open in 2000, said the men should not be judged too harshly.

