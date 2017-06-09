Ostapenko, Halep to vie for French Open title

Simona Halep reached her second French Open final Thursday with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Karolina Pliskova, taking her to within touching distance of a first Grand Slam title and the world No. 1 spot.



Pliskova ended the tie with 45 winners and a staggering 55 unforced errors.



Pliskova saved three set points but was powerless on the fourth as Halep finished the opener after 45 minutes.



Halep, watched by Romanian Olympic gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci, only hit eight winners but Pliskova's 24 unforced errors proved key to the outcome.



Halep carved out a break for 3-1 in the decider, an inch-perfect pass proving fair reward for her stalwart defense.



She was hauled back in the seventh game but Pliskova, her error count racing past the 50-mark, handed it back, allowing Halep to serve for the match.

...