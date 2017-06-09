Fitness key to Murray revival, says coach Lendl

Andy Murray is finally able to recapture his best form after a succession of illnesses and injury curtailed his time on the practice court, coach Ivan Lendl has said ahead of the world number one's French Open semi-final against Stan Wawrinka.



Murray struggled this year after being diagnosed with shingles in February and sustaining an elbow injury in March but eight-time grand slam champion Lendl says the Briton is now injury free and able to train fully again.



Murray, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros last year, faces 2015 champion Wawrinka later Friday.

...