Wawrinka vs. Nadal in French Open final

Stan Wawrinka battered the ball as if each swing would determine the outcome of his French Open semifinal against No. 1 Andy Murray. For much of their four and a half hours of compelling, lengthy and draining points, Murray was up to the task, relentlessly defending and making Wawrinka hit shot after shot after shot.



Now comes an even tougher task, something the No. 3-seeded Wawrinka, a 32-year-old from Switzerland nicknamed "Stan the Man," called "probably the biggest challenge you can have in tennis".



He will face Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.



A year ago at the French Open, Wawrinka lost to Murray in the semifinals.



Wawrinka used his sublime one-handed backhand and hammer of a forehand to send Murray scrambling and sliding all over Court Philippe Chatrier.



So Wawrinka ran away with the fifth set, taking 16 of the first 21 points and going up 5-0 .



Murray used a three-point run to grab that set, the first lost by Wawrinka all tournament.

