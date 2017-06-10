Ostapenko aiming to break through the Halep wall

Latvian daredevil Jelena Ostapenko started tennis practicing against a wall – she would be well advised to remember those early experiences when she faces master of defense Simona Halep in Saturday's French Open final.



Nowhere was her tenacity and ability to soak up punishment more apparent than in the quarterfinals when she trailed Elina Svitolina by a set and 5-1 but somehow found a way to win.



Should she win Saturday she will be the first player since Justine Henin in 2005 to win a singles' title at Roland Garros after saving a match point.



She is the youngest French Open finalist since Ana Ivanovic in 2007 and the first unseeded women's finalist since Mima Jausovec lost to Chris Evert in 1983 .



She also has the chance to emulate the darling of Roland Garros, Gustavo Kuerten, by making the French Open her first career title – the feat the Brazilian achieved in 1997 the day Ostapenko was born.

...