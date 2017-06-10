No regrets for Halep after French Open 'hurt'

Simona Halep insisted she had nothing to regret after a painful loss to rising Latvian star Jelena Ostapenko in Saturday's French Open final.



Halep was trying to become the first Romanian Grand Slam champion since Virginia Ruzici at Roland Garros in 1978 -- and just the third overall. Ilie Nastase won the 1972 US Open and the French Open a year later.



It was a second final defeat in four years for Halep, who was hoping to become just the sixth player to win both the girls' and women's singles titles in Paris.



In the absence of Serena Williams, Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka, Halep was viewed as the overwhelming favourite.

...