Nadal and Wawrinka set for mouth-watering showdown

Roland Garros was bracing itself on Sunday for a mouth-watering final between Rafa Nadal, looking to win a record-extending 10th French Open title, and Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss bulldozer who has won his three previous grand slam finals.



Third seed Wawrinka is not the sort to throw in the towel, as he showed in his epic five-set semi-final win over world number one Andy Murray.



He is also widely regarded as one of the few players capable of disrupting the fourth-seeded Nadal at Roland Garros.

...