Nadal says doubts regarding his future pushed him to work hard

Rafael Nadal admits he doubted he'd ever win another Grand Slam title after a three-year drought at the majors and an ongoing battle with injuries and poor form.



Nadal triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major 10 times.



His collection of Slams now stands just three behind great rival Roger Federer, a staggering statistic coming just a year after he quit Roland Garros with a wrist injury.



His last Grand Slam title before this year's Roland Garros came in Paris in 2014 and he admitted that there were doubts over whether or not he'd recover his former powers.



Nadal went through the tournament without dropping a set for the third time in his French Open career.



Nadal said he had not given up hope of taking back the world No. 1 ranking that he last held in June 2014 .



Meanwhile, Toni Nadal described Nadal's record 10th French Open as "brilliant" Sunday and insisted that he never doubted his nephew would end his three-year Grand Slam drought.

