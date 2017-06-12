Nadal mauls Wawrinka to claim ‘La Decima’

Wawrinka, who spent nearly five hours more on court than Nadal to reach the final, looked confused and heavy-legged, although he did have a glimmer in the third game when Nadal, still settling down, saved a break point.



Nadal failed to convert any of the four break points he had in the following game, but drew first blood the next time an opportunity arose to take a 4-2 lead.



Then he switched on the afterburners, taking Wawrinka out of the equation, and minutes later the Swiss wafted a forehand long to hand Nadal a second break of serve and the opening set.



Nadal got a time violation at the start of the second, but Wawrinka could not slow the Spaniard's charge as he bounded into a 3-0 lead in the second having won seven games in a row.



Nadal was relentless though, pinning Wawrinka back behind the baseline.

...