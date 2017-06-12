Ostapenko glory shines light on new talent

Serena Williams has served as the face of women's tennis for the best part of two decades, but Jelena Ostapenko's improbable French Open success belatedly signals the arrival of the next generation of stars.



Ostapenko is the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 U.S. Open, but remarkably middle-aged in terms of first-time major winners.



Ostapenko joins Petra Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, and last year's French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in a select group.



Vondrousova, beaten in the semifinals by Ostapenko as she went on to claim the 2014 junior Wimbledon crown, is being hailed as a rising star in the mold of Navratilova.



As for Ostapenko, she is not content to simply bask in the glory of becoming the first Latvian to conquer one of tennis' flagship tournaments.

...