Wimbledon is complicated, says clay king Rafa

Rafa Nadal says winning a French Open-Wimbledon double for the third time in his career will be "complicated" but is highly motivated to have a go as he prepares for the grasscourt season.



Inevitably thoughts are already turning to Wimbledon and the prospect of Nadal repeating his 2008 and 2010 victories – both of which followed hot on the heels of winning French titles without dropping a set as he did this year.



After steamrolling through the European claycourt season, compiling a win-loss record of 24-1 with titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before regaining his French Open crown, Nadal will spend a few days relaxing at home in Mallorca before playing in the Wimbledon warmup at Queen's Club.



Nadal's incredible form – he is 43-6 so far this season – means there is also the strong possibility of overhauling Andy Murray and ending the year as world No. 1 for the first time since 2013 .

...