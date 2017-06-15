Haas cuts Federer comeback short in Stuttgart

Roger Federer slumped to a 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 loss to German veteran Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open Wednesday in a disappointing comeback after the 18-time Grand Slam champion missed the entire clay court season.



Haas, a former world No. 2 but currently at 302, was broken again as the Swiss served out the set on his first opportunity after 22 minutes and looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory.



The world No. 5 saved four set points but wasted a match point as the German forced a third set, where he broke his Swiss opponent early on.

...