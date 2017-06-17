Murray hoping to make the most of last few competitions

Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35 .



Despite the recent success of Australian Open champion Federer and 31-year-old Rafael Nadal, who claimed a 10th French Open title last Sunday, Murray believes that his physical condition and fitness could limit his performances in the future.



Murray will start the grasscourt season at the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club, where he faces British number four Aljaz Bedene in the first round.

