Murray in spotlight as Wimbledon looms

Andy Murray says he has only a couple of years left at the top of men's tennis, but the world No. 1 has no intention of relaxing just yet as he sets his sights on a third Wimbledon title.



First up for Murray in the opening round is British No. 4 Aljaz Bedene. Murray beat Bedene in the second round at Queen's last year and if he wins again he will face either 2010 Queen's champion Sam Querrey or another Briton – wild card Cameron Norrie – in the last 16 .



Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 Queen's champion, is the only player other than Murray to have won the tournament in the last four years and the Bulgarian takes on Ryan Harrison of the United States in the first round.

...