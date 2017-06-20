Federer fine-tunes Wimbledon assault in Halle

Roger Federer is in action at Halle this week as the Swiss legend puts the finishing touches to his assault on an eighth Wimbledon title.



It was just the second defeat of 2017 for the 35-year-old Federer, who claimed the Australian Open for his 18th major in January.



The 35-year-old followed up his Australian Open triumph with wins at Indian Wells and Miami, before taking a two-and-a-half month "time out" to ensure he was fit and fresh for Wimbledon.



If he gets past Lu, Federer could face Mischa Zverev in the second round.

