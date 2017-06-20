Kyrgios suffers fresh injury blow ahead of Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of Wimbledon as the Australian star was forced to retire from his Queen's Club first-round clash with Donald Young Monday.



That was the first time Tsonga had lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam in 35 appearances, but there was no hangover as he brushed aside fellow Frenchman Mannarino in just 66 minutes.



Berdych, the world No. 14, crashed out in the French Open second round to continue a disappointing year in which he has gone without a trophy and reached one final.



Dimitrov is the only player other than reigning champion Andy Murray to win the Queen's title in the last four years and he looks in the mood to push the world No. 1 for the crown this year after crushing Harrison in 54 minutes.

...