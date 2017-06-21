Federer bounces back at Gerry Weber Open

Federer, who was upset by Tommy Haas on his return from a two-month break last Wednesday, hit eight aces and converted five of his 13 break opportunities to beat the 66th-ranked Sugita in 52 minutes.



The win over Sugita was Federer's first since early April, when he skipped the clay court season to recuperate from a busy start to the year that included his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open.



Khachanov defeated Gilles Simon of France 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3 .



The seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Carlos Berlocq 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, Robin Haase defeated David Ferrer 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 and Florian Mayer defeated Benoit Paire 6-0, 6-4 .

