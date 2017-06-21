Murray stunned as seeds fall at Queen’s

Andy Murray suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats of his career, as the world No. 1 slumped to a stunning Queen's Club first-round exit to Australia's Jordan Thompson Tuesday.



With the Queen's champion well below his best, 23-year-old Thompson seized his opportunity in memorable fashion and handed Murray his earliest exit from the tournament since 2012 .



Murray's downfall left Queen's without the top three seeds as world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka and world No. 6 Milos Raonic also crashed out earlier in the day.



When Murray squandered three break points at the start of the second set, Thompson's confidence rose even further.



Thompson outwitted the Wimbledon champion in a long rally to break in the fifth game, then landed the knockout blow with another break before finishing off the bewildered Murray.

