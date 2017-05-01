Wild card Siegemund wins Stuttgart title

Germany's Laura Siegemund was the shock winner of Stuttgart's WTA tournament Sunday after her three-set win over France's Kristina Mladenovic in the final.



The Frenchwoman, 19th in the world, broke Siegemund in the fifth game, but the German returned the compliment breaking Mladenovic straight away, then serving out to take the first set in 29 minutes.



Just as she did in her three-set win over Sharapova, Mladenovic turned things around to take the second set, breaking Siegemund twice to force a third set.

...