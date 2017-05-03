Sharapova to learn Wimbledon wild card fate on June 20

Maria Sharapova may have to wait until June 20 to see if she will be welcomed back to this year's tournament at Wimbledon.



Sharapova is set to play two more tournaments, in Madrid and Rome, before the deadline for direct entry to Wimbledon qualifying.



Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis said Wednesday there will be a meeting of the tournament's tennis sub-committee on June 20, when it will be clear which players have been accepted into the main draw.



First-round losers will receive 35,000 pounds ($45,000), a 16.7 percent increase from 2016, as Wimbledon officials say they are placing a greater emphasis on helping lower-ranked players.

...