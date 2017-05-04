Sharapova to wait over Wimbledon wildcard

Wimbledon chiefs will wait until June 20, just days ahead of the qualifying event, before deciding whether to give a wildcard to former champion Maria Sharapova as she steps up her return from a doping ban. The Russian, who won Wimbledon in 2004, made her return to competitive tennis at the Stuttgart Open last week following a positive test for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.



As a result, the five-time Grand Slam champion has to rely on wildcards from tournaments to enter leading WTA tournaments.



Brook admitted if Sharapova is given a wildcard in Paris and makes it through qualifying into the main draw it would be strange for her to be snubbed by Wimbledon.

