Djokovic splits with coaches in bid to return to top

Novak Djokovic said Friday that he had parted ways with his training team, including longtime coach Marian Vajda, as he attempts to arrest an alarming slide in form in the past year.



The former world No. 1 believes that this "shock therapy" will help him return to the top of the game after a wretched run of results.



The Serb, who was knocked off top spot last November by Andy Murray, joined his rival at the exit of the Monte Carlo Masters after losing to Belgian David Goffin 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 last month.



The move follows a split late last year with coach Boris Becker after three years working together.



Vajda, who has been a major influence, said he felt like he had spent a "whole lifetime" with Djokovic.

...