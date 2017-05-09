Djokovic and Murray try to regain their confidence

While Rafael Nadal continues to thrive, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are just trying to get back in form. The top-ranked Murray and the second-ranked Djokovic arrive for the Madrid Open looking to regain their confidence after lackluster starts to their seasons, hoping to find their best game in time for the French Open later this month.



Nadal has won two straight titles on clay, while Murray and Djokovic have struggled on the surface so far.



Djokovic won in Doha to start the year but never made it past the quarterfinals in the following four tournaments he played.



He lost to Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals in Acapulco and in the Round of 16 in Indian Wells. In his first clay court tournament of the year, Djokovic was eliminated by David Goffin in the quarterfinals.



Murray and Djokovic will likely have to get past a resurging Nadal if they are to win in Madrid.

