Murray makes strong start in Madrid

World number one Andy Murray enjoyed a comfortable start to his quest for a third Madrid Masters title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Romania's Marius Copil Tuesday.



Murray has struggled for form and fitness since soaring to the top of the world rankings at the end of last year.



The Wimbledon champion passed up two chances to break the Copil serve in the second game of the match.



One break in the sixth game was also enough for Murray to take the second set as he easily served out for the match.



Ninth seed David Goffin became the first man into the third round with a routine 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 win over Germany's Florian Mayer.



Nicolas Almagro will face second seed Novak Djokovic as he begins life without long-term coach Marian Vajda on Wednesday after beating fellow Spaniard Tommy Robredo 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 .

...