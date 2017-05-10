Murray makes strong start in Madrid

World No. 1 Andy Murray enjoyed a comfortable start to his quest for a third Madrid Masters title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Romania's Marius Copil Tuesday.



Murray will face either Lucas Pouille or Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the last 16 Thursday.



One break in the sixth game was also enough for Murray to take the second set as he easily served out for the match.



However, the Romanian bounced back from losing nine of 11 games from 2-2 in the second set to force the deciding set into a tie-break.

