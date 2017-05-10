Sharapova's wildcards driven by media coverage: Murray

The level of media coverage surrounding Maria Sharapova's return to tennis from a doping suspension has been a key factor in the five-time grand slam winner being offered wildcards to events, men's world number one Andy Murray has said.



Sharapova's current ranking of 258, after a return from a 15-month doping suspension, was too low to merit a direct entry for the event and the organizers were looking to give her one of the four available wildcards, the report said.



Sharapova's hopes of featuring in this year's Wimbledon could hinge on a June 20 meeting of tournament organizers unless the Russian finds form in upcoming events.

...