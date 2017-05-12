Murray bows out as Djokovic marches on in Madrid

World No. 1 Andy Murray's slump in form continued as he crashed out of in the Madrid Masters third round 6-3, 6-3 to lucky loser Borna Coric Thursday.



Defending champion Novak Djokovic did ease into the quarterfinals, though, with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Feliciano Lopez.



However, Murray cut a frustrated figure as he was swept aside by 20-year-old Croatian for the second time in the pair's four meetings.



Djokovic was dominant on serve throughout, facing only one break point in the opening game of the second set.



Djokovic faces a much tougher test Friday against world No. 8 Kei Nishikori, who earlier swept aside David Ferrer 6-4, 6-3 .



However, Nishikori has only won two of their previous 13 meetings.

...