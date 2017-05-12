Andy Murray 'concerned' after another early exit

MADRID: Andy Murray's latest defeat has left him worried.



Murray was outplayed by the 59th-ranked Croatian in a 6-3, 6-3 defeat Thursday, struggling on serve and making 28 unforced errors.



It was the fifth loss of the year for Murray in what has been a lackluster season. He won only one tournament and hasn't made it past the semifinals in the three clay-court tournaments he has played.



Murray's only title of the year came in Dubai. He was trying to return to the final in Madrid after a runner-up finish to Novak Djokovic last year.



Murray is expected to play in Rome next week before heading to the French Open, where he lost to Djokovic in last year's final.



Murray was optimistic about his chances of recovering from his recent struggles.

