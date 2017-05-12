Pique plans for tennis World Cup backed by top players

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's plans as part of a consortium for a new World Cup of tennis event have been backed by leading players such as Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.



Pique was in the Spanish capital on Monday and Tuesday this week with negotiations ongoing on when and where such a tournament could fit into the packed tennis schedule.



Such a tournament could spell more problems for the much-criticized Davis Cup, which currently has three-day matches spread over February, April, September and November.



Djokovic also backed the plans after saying he had met personally with Pique "several times".

