Relentless Nadal sets up Djokovic semifinal

Rafael Nadal will aim to keep his unbeaten start to the clay season going when he meets Novak Djokovic for a 50th time in the Madrid Masters semifinals Saturday.



Nadal finally broke in the third game of the second set before having to stave off four break points on his own serve to consolidate his lead at 3-1 .



The level of play from both players rose in a remarkable game with Goffin serving 2-4 down as he kept Nadal at bay for four break points, including one incredible cross-court backhand as he ran back to the baseline after being lobbed.



Nadal wasn't to be denied, though, as he broke once more and served out to seal victory after exactly two hours on court.

