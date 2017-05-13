Nadal crushes Djokovic to reach Madrid final

Rafael Nadal snapped a seven-match losing streak against Novak Djokovic in commanding fashion as he romped into the final of the Madrid Masters 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.



Indeed Djokovic could only muster four points in the opening four games as Nadal raced into a 4-0 lead.



Again Djokovic's level improved as the set wore on to make Nadal serve it out.



Nadal was forced to save a break point with a drop shot Djokovic couldn't get back over the net and when he then fired long with a volley, Nadal sank to his knees in celebration.

...