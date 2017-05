Thiem also fell victim to Nadal's supreme form in the final in Barcelona two weeks ago.



But there was little for the 23-year-old to be dispirited about as he pushed Nadal all the way in his first Masters series final.



Eventually it was Nadal who prevailed with his fifth set point when Thiem fired long.



Nadal had to stave off a break point on his own serve to consolidate the break for 2-0 .



Four games without a point against the serve followed as Nadal closed in on victory.

...