Fognini targets upset over under-par Murray

Fabio Fognini is hoping to capitalize on the mediocre form of Britain's world number one Andy Murray when they meet in the second round of the Rome Masters Tuesday.



Murray claimed his maiden Rome title with victory over Novak Djokovic in the Eternal City last year.



Fognini was the only player to push Rafael Nadal to three sets last week in Madrid, where the Spaniard triumphed Sunday with victory over Dominic Thiem, and Murray said he is taking nothing for granted.



It already looks ominous for Murray's hopes of defending his title, and Fognini has also given four-time Rome champion Djokovic, the defending French Open champion, the edge.

...