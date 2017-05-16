Sharapova on course for Wimbledon after win in Rome

Maria Sharapova guaranteed herself a spot in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament with a first-round victory against American Christina McHale at the Italian Open Monday.



Several other players have criticized the decision of tournament organizers to welcome Sharapova back so readily.



The qualifying tournament is held the week before in the quaint surroundings of Roehampton – potentially creating a security headache if Sharapova plays.



Sharapova will find out Tuesday whether she has been handed a wild card to this month's French Open.

