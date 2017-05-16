Federer to skip French Open, focus on grass, hard courts

Roger Federer is skipping the French Open and instead will prepare for the grass and hard courts later this season. The 18-time major champion posted a message entitled "Roger to skip Roland Garros" on his website Monday. His agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed that Federer won't compete at the year's second Grand Slam tournament, which starts in Paris on May 28 .



It's the second year in a row that Federer pulled out of the French Open.



The 35-year-old Federer has not played in a tournament since April 2, when he won his third title of 2017 at the Miami Open.

...