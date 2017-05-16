Sharapova misses out on French Open wild card after doping

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova has missed out on a wild-card entry for the French Open because of her doping ban.



Sharapova returned to tennis only last month following a 15-month ban for doping.



Sharapova, who has titles at all four majors, won at Roland Garros in 2012 and 2014 .



That wasn't good enough to make the cut even for the qualifying field at Roland Garros, so she will miss the tournament for a second straight year.



Sharapova initially was given a two-year suspension after testing positive for heart drug meldonium at last year's Australian Open.

...